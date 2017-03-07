NC man arrested after parking in middle of the road, urinating

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A man is accused of parking his SUV in the middle of the road and urinating in Wilmington Monday afternoon.

According to Wilmington Police Department officials, officers responded to the 200 block of Wallace Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. where a driver had parked his vehicle in the road. Officials said the man urinated and then tried to get back in his vehicle but was stopped.

Matthew Melosh, 28, was charged with driving while impaired, an open container violation and urinating in public.