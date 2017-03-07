NC mom captures memorable moment between girls, officers at Bojangles’

By Published: Updated:

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two police officers made the night of two little girls in an area Bojangles’.‎

Photo by ‎La’Kiya Quinerly via WNCT CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

La’Kiya Quinerly posted about the encounter on Facebook Saturday night just after 9.

In the post, she wrote the two officers spoke to her daughters as they were on their way into the restaurant. The officers then proceeded to pick up their order and sit down.

At that time, Quinerly had to grab the fresh food she and her daughters were waiting on.

When she returned, she found her daughters had made their way over to the officers and struck up a conversation with them.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

She said, the officers “made my daughter’s night as they asked every question that comes to their mind.!!!!!♡♡♡”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s