NC soldier surprises daughters at school following long deployment

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) — A military father surprised his daughters at school late Monday morning.

Army Cpl. Xavier Powers is a soldier in the Army and has been deployed for 11 months. He decided to surprise his daughters while they were eating lunch at Jefferson Elementary in Winston-Salem.

“I’m really happy to be home. I’m happy to see my girls, happy to be home.” Powers said, “It was a long deployment. I missed my babies and my family.”

Powers says the first thing he wants to do together as a family is go hiking.

