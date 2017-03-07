Neighbors divided on proposed annexation of Shaw Heights into Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — In the Shaw Heights neighborhood just outside Fayetteville, there are mixed opinions on a proposed state law that would make the area a part of the city.

The move would likely mean more money out of resident’s pockets, but it would also likely mean a lot more resources for this area.

“In a way yes, in a way no, there are a lot of draw backs, that means more property taxes,” said Lawrence Davis, who lives in Shaw Heights.

According to the latest census data, more than 1100 people reside in Shaw Heights. Also, data shows many people here live below the poverty line and are on fixed income.

There’s also a major crime issue.

“Up around that (store), they’re probably there all the time, shooting, fighting all the time,” said Davis. “It’s getting to be a problem.”

If the area is annexed into Fayetteville, it would mean more police and fire protection. Also, sewer and trash service would be provided by the city.

It could also mean more accountability for property owners.

“My neighborhood stinks, I been there 40 years,” said Joanna Townsend.

The 82 year old said she’s embarrassed to invite anyone to her home, because in order to get there they have to pass many trash-filled areas.

Townsend supports the annexation 100 percent, she said.

“Well, I think it will be good, because all the stuff will be clean,” she said. “The people cannot just make cockroaches out their places and work on six or seven cars in the yard.”

City council members will vote next week on if they’ll support the annexation.

One thing is for sure: Mayor Nat Roberson is against it.

“They can’t afford the annexation,” he said. “They cant afford the water and sewage fees and they cant afford to move.”