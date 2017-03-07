Police seek help finding Durham teen girl missing more than a month

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking for help in finding a teen girl who vanished more than a month ago.

Lyiah Faison, 15, was last seen on Jan. 30 at her home on Cook Road, Durham police said in a news release.

Faison is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, police said.

According to officials Faison has a tattoo of a star on her right cheek and tattoos on her chest and right shoulder.

Authorities said that Faison might be in the Greensboro area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Officer K. Blevins at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29309 or the department’s main desk at (919) 560-4427.