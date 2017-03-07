Small chance of winter weather in central North Carolina this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After several days with highs near 70 degrees, Central North Carolina will see a strong cold front sweep through late this week, setting the stage for cold enough temperatures that a cold rain from Saturday night into Sunday could have some snow mixing in.

The CBS North Carolina Storm Team put the chance of getting snow, sleet and/or ice in an amount equivalent to a quarter inch of liquid rain at about 10 percent as of Tuesday evening for Raleigh and points north and west. No chance was reported for areas south and east.

It’s important to remember that March snowfall in Central North Carolina in any form or degree is a very unusual phenomenon.

The weekend is likely to bring some decidedly uncomfortable weather, with a very good chance of cold rain as moisture from our south collides with cold air from the north.

There is a chance, but not a good chance, that snow could mix with the rain overnight Saturday into Sunday. If that does happen, accumulation is also unlikely, given the warm temperatures the area has been experiencing.

While chances of snow falling are low, and chances of it accumulating are vanishingly low, there are a few models that show notable snow in our area.

The European Model shows .9 inches in Raleigh, while the American Model, which is an extreme outlier and unlikely to be remotely close to accurate in this case, shows 8.6 inches. It’s important to remember that having one model or another produce extreme forecasts is normal, even though the weather almost always ends up being closer to the consensus of the wide variety of models that meteorologists consult.