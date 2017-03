RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two loaded handguns were found inside a passenger’s luggage as it was being screened Tuesday morning at RDU International Airport, officials said.

Around 7 a.m., TSA officers at the Precheck Checkpoint located the weapons in the traveler’ss bag.

The Transportation Security Administration said a total of nine guns have been found at RDU this year. A total of 54 were located in 2016, the TSA said.