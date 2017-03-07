Vigil held for Franklin County teen killed in crash while heading to school

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens came together Tuesday night to remember the Franklin County teen killed in a crash Tuesday morning.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Jamariuse Gibbs tried to console each another.

They’re heartbroken after losing the Franklinton High student.

Authorities say Gibbs was in the passenger seat and Tim Coley, 18, was driving.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Cedar Creek Road near Hicks Road.

Officials say Coley lost control and struck a fence. Authorities confirm they were on the way to school at the time.

“It meant a whole lot because Jamariuse was a very special person. And I thank everyone for coming,” said Teressa Bolden, Gibbs’ stepmother.

“His kind loving, giving heart. If the world had people like him that gave a fourth of the energy in their hearts the way he did we would have a better place, a better world,” said aunt Sara Upchurch.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says speed was a factor in the crash. Charges are expected.