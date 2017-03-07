Wake County DA: No charges against Rolesville SRO in body slamming incident

ROLESVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County grand jury has declined to endorse charges against a Rolesville High School resource officer seen body slamming a female student on video.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman sent presentments to a grand jury Tuesday in the case of Rolesville High School resource officer Ruben De Los Santos for “willful failure to discharge duties and assault on a female.” The grand jury did not return those presentments against Officer De Los Santos.

Freeman said that the matter would be closed and no further action will be taken in the case.

The presentments were based on the use of force by the officer when he broke up a fight between students inside the high school on Jan. 3. The incident was captured on video and was widely shared across social media.

Town officials said De Los Santos attempted to break up a fight between three girls. An investigation revealed the fight was premeditated.

“Officer De Los Santos attempted to break up the fight and, in the process, a student was taken to the floor,” Rolesville officials said in a release.

A witness who recorded the video said it shows the end of a fight that occurred around 7:10 a.m.

The witness said the girl who was slammed “was trying to defend her sister and to break things up.”

Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said SRO De Los Santos had been a resource officer at the school for 3 ½ years.

De Los Santos was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident.

In his resignation letter, De Los Santos called the situation “overwhelming” for him and his family.

He wrote that he enjoyed working with the Rolesville Police Department but said “I must devote all my time to clearing my name and defending myself in this matter.”