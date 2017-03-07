Wake Forest PD tactical units on scene at Bexley at Heritage apartment complex

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake Forest police are investigating an incident that reportedly occurred inside an apartment at the Bexley at Heritage complex, said Town of Wake Forest official Bill Crabtree.

Multiple Wake Forest police units were sent to the apartment, including the Town’s Tactical Service Unit.

Police closed a section of Heritage Lake Road from Rogers Road to Primrose School of Heritage Wake Forest as a precaution. The road is now open.

Crabtree said there are no further details to release, but there is no threat to public safety.

