WATCH: Video shows man chasing down, dragging away woman in NC, deputies say



BREVARD, N.C. (WSPA) – Sheriff’s deputies in Transylvania County say they have found a woman who was recorded on video being assaulted and dragged into a car.

Deputies says a business’ surveillance system caught the assault on video.

Chief Deputy Eddie Gunter said deputies are investigating this as a possible kidnapping, and the victim was definitely assaulted.

According to Gunter: In video shot at about 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Highway 64 and King Road, a silver Nissan Altima can be seen pulling up to a stop sign. The video shows a woman getting out of the car and running away, before being chased down a man who punches her, throws her to the ground and drags her back to the car. The car then drives off on Highway 64, headed toward Hendersonville.

Transylvania County officials the suspect was arrested on unrelated charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 884-3168.