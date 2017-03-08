8 women held for human trafficking in 7,000 sq ft mansion, Georgia police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP/CNN) – Police say they helped eight women leave an Atlanta-area mansion after a woman called 911 and said she was there to work as a dancer and her boss threatened to kill her if she left.

Sandy Springs police said they received the call Tuesday morning. Police responded to the nearly 7,000 square foot house in the wealthy suburb of Atlanta called Sandy Springs.

They arrested 33-year-old Kenndric Roberts, who faces charges of false imprisonment and trafficking of persons for labor.

Roberts used false promises to draw the women there, police said.

“What we believe is that he was luring these women to this house with promises of either modeling careers, financial assistance, we’re not 100 percent sure on that, the investigation is continuing,” said Sgt. Sam Worsham of the Sandy Springs Police Department

Roberts was in jail, and it wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The woman who called police can be heard on a 911 recording saying that she and the other women were supposed to dance for money. She said their boss said she could leave any time but also threatened to kill her if she did.

All of the women are in safe locations and none appeared to be physically harmed.

