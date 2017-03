CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill police arrested a 47-year-old man they said robbed a PNC bank on East Rosemary Street Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Todd Atwater, of Chapel Hill was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery.

He faces a felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Atwater is being held at the Orange County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.