Duke fends off Clemson in ACC Tournament play

NEW YORK (AP) — Duke survived a late rally by Clemson to down the Tigers on the second day of the 2017 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn.

The Blue Devils won 79-72.

Duke’s Grayson Allen was called for a technical foul late in the first half of the Blue Devils’ Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game against Clemson on Wednesday for slamming the ball on the floor after getting called for a foul on defense.

Allen, who was suspended for tripping opponents earlier this season, was whistled for a loose ball foul on the offensive end and grabbed the bouncing ball as he moved toward the corner of the court on the opposite side of the benches. He then slammed the ball down in obvious anger and was hit with a technical, giving him three personal fouls. His next stop was the bench.

Allen was called for a technical in Duke’s season finale against North Carolina on Saturday for throwing an elbow.