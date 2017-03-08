Goldsboro man facing child sex charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man faces two charges for molesting a child, officials say.

The Greenville Police Department identified the suspect as James Earl Watters. While jail records list a Goldsboro residence, Greenville Police say the assault occurred in Greenville.

Greenville police say it began an investigation into the allegations in late 2016. Investigators say the charges stem from crimes over a three to four-year period.

Watters, 48, is charged with two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child.

Watters was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and given a $350,000 bond.

