NC school bus driver faces child abuse charge after boy abandoned along road

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Statesville bus driver has been charged with child abuse after she reportedly forced a student off the bus for misbehaving, leaving the child alone on the side of the road.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, Maria Victoria Sanchez, who is a teacher’s assistant and bus driver with Iredell Statesville Schools is facing a misdemeanor child abuse charge.

Deputies say 12-year-old, who was riding the bus to East Iredell Middle School, knocked on the door of a home in the Bell Farm Road area. The child told the homeowner that Sanchez forced him off the bus for misbehaving.

The child asked the homeowner to call his mother to pick him up.

Sanchez is currently held in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond and has a May 1st court date.

