NC man sold heroin while holding toddler, deputies say

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Newport man investigators said they twice saw selling heroin with a small toddler in one arm has been arrested.

Mario Jones, 36, was arrested on February 22 and faces a number of heroin and methamphetamine-related charges. Deputies said charges of child endangerment will be filed at a later date.

The arrest was part of a month-long undercover drug investigation deputies said they had to cut short after two people overdosed after buying heroin from Jones. Both overdose victims survived, deputies said.

Jones was initially given a $75,000 bond and was released after posting bond.

However, in his first court appearance on Feb. 23, assistant District Attorney David Spence requested the bond be increased.

“Mr. Jones is a habitual felon, unemployed, sold drugs on a daily basis and is, according to law enforcement, directly responsible for two heroin overdoses,” Spence said. “Based on these factors, Mr. Jones poses a threat to the safety and security of the citizens of Carteret County.”

District Court Judge Paul Quinn agreed, and Jones is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center in lieu of $600,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.