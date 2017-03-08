NC mom speaking out after vehicle backs over 4-year-old son

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – One week ago, 4-year-old Du’Kori Pierce was rushed to the hospital after being backed into by a car in a Gastonia neighborhood.

At the time, his mother Quaishia Pierce was worried that her son may not survive the incident. Thankfully, young Du’Kori is already on the road to recovery.

His mother said he spent three days in the hospital but didn’t suffer any broken bones. Unfortunately, the little boy’s face needed several stitches and required surgery.

“His face (was) torn off, blood everywhere,” Quaishia Pierce said.

She said the injuries looked terrible when the accident first happened. She thought she might lose Du’Kori.

“All you could think is please don’t let him die on me. Please don’t let him die,” said Pierce.

She said that the incident was an accident and explained that a driver backing out the driveway didn’t see Du’Kori.

“It was a careless mistake. It wasn’t intentional,” Pierce explained.

She hopes others will learn from what happened to her son. She urges drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

“Please be aware of these kids,” said Pierce. She said Du’Kori is scheduled to meet with a doctor at Carolinas Medical Center Wednesday.

She said he may need additional surgeries.

