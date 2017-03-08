NC teen trampled by rodeo bull expected to leave hospital soon

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) — A Triad teenager trampled at a rodeo is expected to leave the hospital this week.

A new post on the Prayers For Wesley Facebook page says 16-year-old Wesley Fishel will be discharged from the hospital this week.

Wesley’s been going through physical therapy recently after the accident.

He was trampled by a bull in early February during a competition at Lone Hickory Arena in Yadkinville.

His sister said the bull stepped on his back and Wesley broke several bones.

