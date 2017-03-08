NC woman starved 2 dogs to death, others found with no food, water, deputies say

SWANNANOA, N.C. (AP) — A Buncombe County woman was scheduled for a court appearance after authorities accused her of starving two dogs to death and other instances of animal cruelty.

Local media outlets report 31-year-old Shelby Brooke Masters of Swannanoa faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation.

Warrants have been issued for a man who officials said lived where the dogs were found.

Spokeswoman Natalie Bailey said the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint last month about an animal cruelty case in Swannanoa.

Bailey said deputies found several dogs that were emaciated and without food and water.

She said the deputies also found crates that contained skeletal remains of two dogs.

Masters is jailed in lieu of a $10,000 bond. She was due in court on Wednesday.

