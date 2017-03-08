Officer-involved shooting in Charlotte leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in north Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirm.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Justice Avenue just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., CMPD tweeted that one man was dead. Officers had been called to the scene for a report of a suicide threat, according to the police department.

An officer-involved shooting occurred on Justice Ave. A white male is deceased. Our thoughts are with all involved. — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 8, 2017

From WBTV’s Sky3, officers could be seen posting crime scene tape around the area.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances of the shooting, and expect to release more information shortly.

No names have been released, but both the officer and the dead man were white, police said.