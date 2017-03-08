Police seek NC teen who vanished a week ago

Wyatt Williams in a photo from WNCT

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Winterville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen boy.

Police said Wyatt Williams, 14, was last seen February 28 at the Handy Mart at 4328 Winterville Parkway.

Williams is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with shaggy brown hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a navy blue polo shirt, black jeans and white Nike Air Force 1’s.

Police said he is known to frequent the areas of Greenville and Grifton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

