CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Power is out in Chapel Hill after a car crashed into a power pole Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. on Cameron Ave at Mallette Street when a vehicle left the road and hit the power pole.

Duke Energy is on the scene making repairs. The Duke Energy website estimated repairs would be complete by 9:30 p.m.

Power is out on Cameron Avenue and South Columbia Street to Franklin Street and Church Street, officials said.