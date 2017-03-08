Raleigh girl’s letter gets attention on social media on A Day Without a Woman

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A girl from Raleigh made a big impact during the Day Without a Woman protest Wednesday when a letter she wrote went viral on social media.

Lottie Pare, 10, found out about the protest earlier this week.

She says even though she is young she wanted to make a difference.

“Monday. I was thinking I hope I inspire at least two grownups,” she said.

Pare said as soon as the found out about the protest this week she knew she had to take part.

She said that for hundreds of years women were not treated equally and she wanted her voice to be heard.

But first, she had to ask her mom for permission.

“I’ve never participated in a strike in my life so this is definitely stepping out of my comfort zone,” Pare’s mom, Laura Moreschi, said.

Moreschi supported her daughter.

Pare wrote a letter to her teacher requesting the day off to take part in the protest and her mom Tweeted it out.

That was Monday night and as of Tuesday the letter had thousands of views.

Pare says her teachers and principal at Joyner Elementary fully supported her decision, but it wasn’t just about taking the day off.

Pare said that all day Wednesday she wrote letters to the governor and senators about House Bill 2 and a temporary immigration ban.

“I wanted my voice to be heard because I wanted to inspire people and show that young people are the next big people. We’re the next president and our generation will be the better generation,” Pare said.

Pare’s 7-year-old sister also took part in the protest Wednesday by joining her sister in writing letters to state government officials.

