Raleigh to expand use of parking app

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Pretty soon all you’ll need to pay for parking in Raleigh will be your phone.

The city has been doing a trial run with Passport Parking, a mobile app that people can use to pay for metered parking on Hillsborough Street.

In three months officials saw a more-than-12-percent increase in credit card transactions. So, they decided in the next few months they’ll be doing a citywide roll out of the mobile payment service.

“They approached us a couple of years ago to do a pilot, but it wasn’t the opportune time for us to start it then,” said Gordon Dash, City Parking administrator. “But since then we decided it would be a really good idea because there seemed to be more demand for alternative payment options on the street.”

City officials expect all of Raleigh’s parking will be going mobile sometime in June or July.

