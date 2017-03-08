Rally planned in Durham for International Women’s Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Protests and marches are expected across the country today as thousands of women commemorate the struggle for women’s rights.

Today, a local group in Durham is holding a fundraiser to benefit the cause.

The theme of today’s protest is “It’s Time for a Change!” Action NC is asking those to join in “Our Day of Strike,” Durham’s International Women’s Day event at the CCB Plaza at 9:30 a.m.

There will be celebrations of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women, but the rally will highlight issues such as equal pay and reproductive rights for women.

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district – where 75 percent of the employees are women – decided to cancel classes.

With many staying at home from work and school, Action NC says this will show how important women are to the economy and community.

“This is where it starts. You have to start at home where you have a very progressive city council, very progressive county commission and you have progressive leaders, representatives,” said Gloria De Los Santos with Action NC.

Those in support of the International Women’s Day event are being asked to wear red to today’s rally and at school and work.