Woman slams Mercedes into Raleigh Whole Foods store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman accidentally hit her accelerator instead of her brakes and slammed into a Whole Foods store Wednesday morning, Raleigh police said.

The woman, who was driving a black Mercedes, first hit a red Hyundai in the parking lot and then hit a sign on the sidewalk before slamming into the front of the store, which is located at 8710 Six Forks Road.

The Mercedes hit the bricks located underneath one of the large windows in the café. The vehicle did not actually enter the Whole Foods.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

The store is currently open and no injuries were reported.