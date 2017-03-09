A year later, Trump supporter, man he sucker-punched at rally sit together for lunch

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A Donald Trump supporter who was caught on video sucker-punching a protester at a Fayetteville rally in March 2016 sat down together to discuss the last and how they are moving forward.

John Franklin McGraw, 79, of Linden, was captured on video punching Rakeem Jones as he was being escorted out of the rally by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The video was tweeted by New York Daily News writer Shaun King.

The two hugged and spoke to each other during McGraw’s December court appearance. McGraw apologized and said that he and Jones were both caught up in a “political mess.”

But Jones said Thursday, “I wanted to show people that this wasn’t just for that show in the courthouse.”

