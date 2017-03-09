Aberdeen man trafficked meth and cocaine, deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Aberdeen man has been arrested on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Claudio Daniel Castillo, 25, of the 300 block of Heflin Road, was arrested after a March 1 traffic stop on the trafficking in cocaine charge, then served Thursday that resulted from a year-long investigation, deputies said.

During the traffic stop, authorities found 229 grams of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the investigation, which involved the State Bureau of Investigation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, deputies purchased and seized 171 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 116 grams of cocaine, authorities said.

Castillo was charged with:

trafficking in methamphetamine

possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine

selling and delivering methamphetamine

trafficking in cocaine

possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine

His bond was set at $100,000 secured.

CLICK TO VIEW MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NC