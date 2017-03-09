Caller admits to killing mom in beheading 911 recording

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County authorities released redacted 911 calls associated with the beheading a woman at a Zebulon home Monday afternoon.

In a recording, the caller admits to killing their mother.

911: What did you say happened sir? Caller: I killed somebody 911: OK, what’s your name? Caller: Oliver 911: OK sir, why did you kill somebody? Caller: Because I felt like it 911: You felt like it, OK. Who did you kill? Caller: My mom. 911: Your mother? Caller: Yes.

Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado, 18, is accused of cutting Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada’s head off inside the a home on Morgan Drive.

Later in the recording, the caller said he killed his mother with a knife and reiterated to 911 operators that he did it “because I felt like it.”

Children can be heard crying in the background of the recording but the caller said he would not kill the kids.

The first deputy on scene “observed a male exit the house carrying a knife in one hand and a severed human head in the other,” the affidavit states.

During a protective sweep, deputies found “a decapitated body on the floor between the kitchen and the living room and two small children inside,” according to the affidavit.

Deputies waited for the warrant to be issued before further searching the home. When they did, they found bloody shoeprints, a “large kitchen knife with apparent blood,” and bloody clothing in a laundry hamper, including sweatpants, a t-shirt and a onesie, according to a search warrant return filed at the county courthouse.

