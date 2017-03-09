Colder temps could bring snow to North Carolina this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A drastic change in our weather this weekend will remind everyone that it’s still winter in North Carolina. This includes much colder temperatures this weekend along with the chance for snow Sunday morning changing to rain by Sunday afternoon.

The CBS North Carolina Storm Team says there’s now a better chance for snow Sunday but, the chance of accumulation remains low, given the fact that temperatures have been so warm as of late.

The bigger weather impact this weekend will be the drastic drop in temperatures.

After highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday, we will struggle to get into the 40s on Sunday.

The setup is a classic winter precipitation weather setup with moisture moving in from the south and colliding with cold air from the north. One thing that will keep this from being a major snow is that the ground is so warm, so even if snow does fall, it will likely only accumulate on elevated surfaces and not on roads.

March snow is rare in central North Carolina, but not entirely unheard of. The last time we had snow in March was in 2014 when we received .2 inches of snow on March 3. The most snow our area ever received was 17.8″ on March 2, 1927, which is the second highest one-day snow total on record. The highest one-day snow total was 17.9 on Jan. 25, 2000.

The latest computer models have pushed colder air further south and are in closer agreement as far as totals. The American model is predicting 1.0″ of snow in the Triangle where as the European model is predicting less than an inch.

These forecast models do not take into account the rapid melting that would take place. The models are also just one, very narrow look at the possibilities of what could happen and should not be used as an exact forecast, but simply guidance.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina Storm Team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.