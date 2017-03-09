Deputies: 2 in Pitt County arrested with 25 pounds of pot, 450 Xanax tablets

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office seized 25 pounds of marijuana, 450 Xanax tablets, three firearms and $13,833 as part of an investigation that ended Tuesday in the arrest of two 21-year-olds, authorities said.

Luis Anthony Sanchez Ortiz of Winterville and Virginia Jane Adams of Greenville are both facing a slew of drug charges.

Deputies said the arrests were part of a three-month-long investigation into the sale of marijuana and Xanax tablets, and they executed two search warrants to conclude the case.

Ortiz is being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bail and Adams is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.