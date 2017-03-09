Heels, Devils to face off for third time of season at ACC tournament

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WNCN) — It is actually going to happen. For the first time since 2011, and the second time in a decade, we are going to see Duke play North Carolina three times in a single season.

Thanks to wins in Thursday’s quarterfinal matchups, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have both earned spots in the ACC Semifinals. The first team to punch their ticket was UNC. The Tar Heels were led by senior forward Isaiah Hicks to a blowout win over Miami. The Heels avenged a regular season loss to the Hurricanes by beating them 78-53, in the conference tournament showdown.

“I thought Isaiah was active, we needed to get the ball inside and do a better job in the paint” said Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams. “They beat us badly last time, it was embarrassing, I watched it earlier and it was the worst two hours I’ve had recently, but I think we were more motivated today after the way they man-handled us last time, but Isaiah was huge for us and I think that was really good.”

The Tar Heels will face a Duke team that is extremely well-tested. Their quarterfinals game on Thursday was against a top-ten team in the nation, and they found a way to beat Louisville, 81-77.

Part three of the Tobacco Road Showdown tips off, Friday Night at 7pm.