Mother killed in Zebulon decapitation remembered as kind, beloved friend

By Published: Updated:
Yesenia Beatriz Funes-Machado (courtesy of Wendy Almendarez)


ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Yesenia Machado was a wife, mother and beloved friend, and that’s how family and friends will remember her.

CLICK FOR 16 PHOTOS OF THE SUSPECT AND SCENE

On Monday, authorities say, her 18-year-old son, Oliver Funes-Machado, killed her.

In a 911 call afterward, Oliver expresses no remorse, saying he committed the killing “because he felt like it.”

Authorities say he decapitated his mother and mutilated her face and body.

In Zebulon, flowers and candles have been placed under the family’s mailbox. Neighbor Leona Smith put them there, and she’s organizing a vigil for Friday.

“We need to show support to this family,” she said. “We may not have talked everyday, we may not have hang out as close neighbors do but regardless they’re still our neighbor.”

Family and friends are raising money for the Funes-Machado family. They want to send Yesenia Machado’s remains back to Honduras, so she can be buried there. Donations can be made to Wells Fargo Bank to account No. 1502806985 in the name of Walter Funez, the husband of the victim.

RELATED: Warrant: Zebulon beheading suspect said he killed mom ‘because I felt like it’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s