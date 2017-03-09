No charges in Raleigh officer-involved shooting, Wake DA confirms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – No charges will be filed against three police officers who shot a man during an incident on University Court in late November, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said.

On November 30 around 2:40 p.m., Master Officer T.A. Duford, Master Officer R.D. Vanhouten and First Class Officer C.N. Chandler responded to a breaking and entering in progress call from 1230 University Court, apartment 202.

The suspect, Chijioke Kennedy Madueke, was in a bedroom when officers entered the apartment, officials said.

Duford began to communicate with Madueke through the bedroom door. The report says Madueke opened the door slightly but kept one hand inside a jacket pocket.

Madueke is said to have charged the three officers with a knife. All three officers fired their weapons at Madueke.

Madueke, and Chandler were injure by gunfire in the incident.

Chandler was released from the hospital but Madueke received treatment for more than a month.

Madueke is being held under $150,000 bond following a January court appearance.

Following the SBI’s investigation into the shooting, Freeman said no charges will be filed against the police officers in this case.

“Wake County District Attorney’s office finds that the officers involved in the shooting did not use excessive force,” Freeman said in a release.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.