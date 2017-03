RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man behind the well-known comic strip Pearls Before Swine is scheduled to speak at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh.

Pastis will speak at 7 p.m. on May 2 at the North Hills book store as part of a multi-city tour.

His appearance will be in support of his new book, “Pearls Hogs the Road.”

Quail Ridge Books is offering two tickets to the event to anyone purchasing the new book at the store.