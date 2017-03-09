Trump ‘tweets out more BS than anybody,’ UNC’s Roy Williams says



NEW YORK (WNCN) – North Carolina head coach Roy Williams has been around the block when it comes to college basketball.

He’s seen the rise of social media and its importance in recruiting to keep the Tar Heels program successful.

So following the Heels’ 78-53 thumping of Miami on Thursday the 2017 ACC Tournament in Brookyln, he let every know how important it is.

In his post-game comments, a member of the media asked how important it was to have the ACC Tournament in New York.

“Now everybody’s got social media and we don’t need ‘The New York Times’ to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country,” Williams said. “You know, our president tweets out more bull(expletive) than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got all kinds of social media.”

Williams has been know to be candid in the past with his trademark “dadgums” during press conferences but has often kept clear of political talk.

In early February, he called the controversial House Bill 2 “stupid.”

