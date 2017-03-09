Virgin America adds flights to RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Virgin America airlines announced Thursday it is adding nonstop flights to San Francisco from RDU starting in October.

Virgin America, owned by Alaska Airlines, will be the 10th airline for RDU International Airport.

There will be three daily nonstop flights to San Francisco starting October 19.

A red-eye flight will arrive from the Bay area every morning.

Virgin Airlines flights will have mood lighting, entertainment, personal outlets, and more.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.