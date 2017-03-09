Virgin America adds flights to RDU

Lauren Haviland By Published: Updated:
(AP image)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Virgin America airlines announced Thursday it is adding nonstop flights to San Francisco from RDU starting in October.

Virgin America, owned by Alaska Airlines, will be the 10th airline for RDU International Airport.

There will be three daily nonstop flights to San Francisco starting October 19.

A red-eye flight will arrive from the Bay area every morning.

Virgin Airlines flights will have mood lighting, entertainment, personal outlets, and more.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s