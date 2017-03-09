Wilson County man linked to deadly nurse stabbing in Tennessee

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a Wilson County man says they’re in shock after the 24-year-old has been linked to a deadly stabbing of a nurse in Nashville, Tennessee.

Twenty-three-year-old Tiffany Ferguson was stabbed multiple times in her Nashville condo during the early hours of February 28. Ferguson died a short time later at the hospital after her roommate called 911.

RELATED: 23-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside her condo

On Wednesday, more than a week after the killing, Nashville police charged Christopher McLawhorn with criminal homicide and especially aggravated burglary in Ferguson’s death. Police say evidence and witness statements have led them to charge McLawhorn with stabbing Ferguson multiple times while burglarizing her apartment.

McLawhorn is from Sims, a small town in Wilson County, according to his family. McLawhorn’s father tells CBS North Carolina his son has been going back and forth between Nashville and Wilson County the past few years.

McLawhorn was considered homeless and occasionally stayed with friends when he was in Nashville, according to family. His father says he’s been dealing with substance abuse for the past 10-or-so years.

McLawhorn’s family says they learned the news Thursday morning and are still “in shock and processing everything.” They say they can’t imagine McLawhorn would be capable committing a crime like this. However, they say if the 24-year-old is guilty he must have been under the influence at the time.

Police say McLawhorn became a person of interest soon after the murder and was taken into custody Sunday morning after police found him on a Nashville street with two bottles of liquor and a small amount of marijuana.

Court documents show McLawhorn was scheduled to be in court next week in Wilson County after police say he stole three video games from a Wilson Gamestop last year.

He was also scheduled to be in court in Edgecombe County for felony larceny on June 17th.

The 24-year-old also has several arrests in Nashville, including public intoxication and two misdemeanor theft charges.

McLawhorn is being held at the Davidson County jail in Tennessee and has been placed on suicide watch, according to the sheriff.