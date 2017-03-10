2 men arrested for stealing $45,000 worth of diapers meant for charity

John Forbes and Jason Havel - were jailed and charged Wednesday with theft, accused of stealing 100,000 diapers (Fox Crossing Police Department)

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) – Two Wisconsin men are accused of stealing 100,000 diapers.

The Post-Crescent reports that Fox Crossing police allege the men stole nearly 1,800 cases of diapers – valued at more than $45,000 – from a charity that provides goods to needy families.

Authorities say the diapers were stolen between Jan. 3 and Feb. 13 at a local warehouse.

United Way Fox Cities CEO Peter Kelly says the thefts occurred as his organization moved its diaper bank to a Valley Packaging Industries facility. Both men are former VPI employees.

WLUK-TV reports the men – John Forbes and Jason Havel – were jailed and charged Wednesday with theft. Court documents don’t list defense attorneys. Both men have court appearances next week.

Police say it appears the men stole the diapers to make money.

