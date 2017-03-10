As models shift, only part of Central NC left with chance of inch of snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When snow comes to North Carolina this weekend, it will likely fall more heavily to the south than to the north, forecast models now suggest.

The path of the storm has shifted southward, which means that the Triangle is likely to see only a trace to half an inch of snow. Areas to the north, along the Virginia border, will likely see only flurries.

The best chance for an entire inch of snow will be in areas stretching from Fayetteville to the South Carolina border. But even in those areas, about an inch is the most residents should expect.

The storm is unusual for March, but fairly textbook in the sense that it’s being caused by cold air from the north colliding with warmer, wetter air from the south.

And it’s important to remember that even if the snow falls an inch deep, its impact will be reduced by the warmth of the ground. That warm ground will make it tough for the flakes to stick on roads and generally reduce accumulations.

However, lower temperatures are expected to linger for much of next week.