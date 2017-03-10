CASL, Triangle Futbol join North Carolina FC to form massive youth soccer program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Triangle youth soccer leagues are joining together with the newly-rebranded North Carolina Football Club to form a massive youth soccer program.

Capital Area Soccer League (CASL) CEO Gary Buete announced in a press release Friday that the league would collaborate with Triangle Futbol Club Alliance (TFCA) and the North Carolina Football Club (NCFC) to “combine our resources and expertise,” which will ensure the league’s commitment “to offer local players and families the best youth soccer experience and player development opportunities.”

As part of the collaboration, both CASL and TFCA will rebrand as North Carolina Football Club Youth, which will be known as North Carolina FC Youth.

A press release posted on TFCA’s website says that the North Carolina FC Youth program will be “the largest youth-to-pro soccer club in the United States.” The program will have 20,000 members, according to TFCA.

The CASL release states that the collaboration will give players “a clear pathway from youth to men’s (North Carolina FC) and women’s (NC Courage) professional teams.”

CASL teams will play under the CASL name for this spring’s season before changing names.

Steve Malik, the owner of North Carolina FC, explained in a statement just how important this collaboration is for the team and the community.

“We are proud of the brand, and we want to represent the state. It’s important as a pro franchise to have deep roots in our community and to be in a relationship with youth playing the sport is critical for our future success,” he said.

The announcement comes just a few months after North Carolina FC submitted a bid to become a Major League Soccer franchise. Eleven other cities, including Charlotte, also submitted bids to get a professional team. Four cities will be awarded franchises.

