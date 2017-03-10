Downtown Raleigh First Citizens Bank robbed, police say

The First Citizens Bank in downtown Raleigh was robbed Friday morning (Tommy Harris/CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating after a downtown bank was robbed Friday morning.

According to police, a robbery call came in at 9:40 a.m. at the First Citizens Bank located at 239 Fayetteville St.

No one was injured in the robbery, police said.

Authorities are looking for a male suspect but did not provide a description of him. Police did say that it was not an armed robbery.

There was no word on whether the suspect got away with any money and if so, how much.

A CBS North Carolina photographer reported that as of 10:35 a.m., Fayetteville Street to Wilmington Street was blocked due to police activity.

Police were also seen investigating the Moore Square Parking Deck.

The Wake County City-County Bureau of Investigation is also investigating the robbery.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

