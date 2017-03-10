Gun possibly used in homicide mailed to Virginia police department

The gun that was mailed to police (Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say an anonymous citizen packaged a gun that may have been used in a homicide to send to the department.

The envelope the gun was sent in (Portsmouth Police Department)

A U.S. Postal Service worker found a package in a mailbox addressed to the police station and notified authorities. Inside the package was a gun that the anonymous sender believed was used in a homicide, police say.

Police Chief Tonya Chapman wants to thank the citizen for “their gallant effort” to get the package to police to help in their investigation. However, Chapman also wants residents to know that mailing evidence that may have been used in a crime — especially a gun — isn’t safe. There are other options available to make sure police get property and evidence safely.

“By reminding citizens of the partnership we have with the Portsmouth Crime Line to receive anonymous tips, we are hoping to generate a response to action within the community,” Chief Chapman said. “We need our citizens to continue to assist us with information on crimes without the fear of reprisal and this can be accomplished through the Crime Line.”

Within the coming days, Chief Chapman will be rolling out her newest initiative “1-G-4-PEACE” because of this incident and as part of the chief’s Community Awareness Reduction and Engagement (C.A.R.E.) program.

