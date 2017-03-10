NC man charged with multiple sex crimes against young girl

By Published:

SUPPLY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Supply man is accused of committing multiple sex crimes against a child over the last two years.

CLICK FOR MORE NC MUGSHOTS

Johnny Edward Ward, 48, was arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night and charged with two counts of first-degree sexual offense, three counts of indecent liberties with a child, and first-degree forcible rape.

According to online records, Ward’s bond was set at $2 million.

Arrest warrants state that the offenses took place between May 1, 2015 and Aug. 31, 2015, and April 1, 2016 and Aug. 31, 2016.

Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office officials said that the victim in each offense was the same and she is currently 9 years old.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s