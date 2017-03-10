NC man wanted for leaving child in car while working out at gym

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man accused of leaving a child in the car for more than an hour last month while he worked out is wanted for child abuse in Rowan County.

The Salisbury Police Department says 30-year-old Keiyenne Mynx Hijin, aka Geoffrey Kevin Roberson, left a child in the car on Feb. 3 while he worked out at the Planet Fitness on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

A witness told police they heard a child crying and noticed a 20-month old secured in a car seat in the back of the car.

Police say the vehicle had been parked for more than an hour with the doors locked, windows partially opened and keys in the ignition.

“Officers located Hijin who had been working out inside Planet Fitness,” police say.

The Department of Social Services was notified and a warrant was issued. Hijin faces misdemeanor child abuse charges.

Police say Hijin lives near N Church Street and drives a white Mercury Mountaineer.

Anyone with information on Hijin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.