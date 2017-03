Raleigh, N.C. (WNCN) — Remains that appear to be human have been discovered along the side of a highway in Wake County, according to Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

Harrison told CBS North Carolina the remains were found on Friday night off of I-540 Eastbound near the Falls of Neuse Road exit.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that the shoulder is closed there.

CBS North Carolina has a crew headed to the scene. More details will be added as they become available.