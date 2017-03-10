Wrightsville Beach residents want more security cameras

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Wrightsville Beach Board of Alderman voted to add more security cameras to the town, but some residents think there needs to be more.

Wrightsville Beach currently has several cameras at key intersections and other infrastructure. The board approved funding to add more cameras to town hall and two other intersections on Thursday night.

“We’ve been trying to cover all the infrastructure we have in town such as our town buildings, our town bathrooms,” said Wrightsville Beach Police Chief Dan House. “Areas we have the most problems with, which is in our bar district.”

There are cameras at the intersection of North Lumina Avenue and Salisbury Street, but residents that live just a few blocks away said the cameras aren’t doing enough.

“North Lumina is a corridor that a lot of people move up and down during the day and night,” said Wrightsville Beach resident Neal Briggi. “Especially at night when they are going to the beach bars, and they bring a lot of noise and they bring a lot of litter.”

Briggi said he is glad the town is putting up the cameras, but he thinks the cameras would solve more problems if they were in residential areas.

“It’s very difficult to get any control over that,” said Briggi. “Because by the time you call the police about an issue, they’ve already moved on a few blocks if not already up to a new bar.”

Chief House said he understands residents concerns, and that the town is doing what they can to cover residential areas. However, he said it will take time to cover the entire town.

“There’s only so much money to go around,” said Chief House. “So we are going to try to deploy the cameras where we feel we can use them the best.”