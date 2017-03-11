1 juvenile injured in Raleigh crash into transformer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash that sent at least one person to the hospital.

CBS North Carolina has confirmed with officers that an SUV hit a transformer and sparked a fire on New Hope and Poole Roads. The wreck happened just before 6:30 AM.

Officials say a juvenile was hurt, but there’s no word on that person’s condition.

Duke Energy crews were also on the scene making repairs.

Poole Road was blocked to traffic at New Hope Road as authorities examined the site of the crash and utility crews made repairs.