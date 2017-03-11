Brawl reported, 1 arrested as 500 teens pack NC coastal skating rink

By Published:
The large police presence at Jelly Beans Friday night. WECT photo

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A large police presence responded to the Jelly Beans on Oleander Drive Friday night after a brawl broke out in the parking lot.

WECT photo

According to the owner of Jelly Beans, around 500 teenagers were at the venue for a guest DJ. Managers at the skate rink said the building was at capacity, but people were still trying to sneak in through the exits.

The owner also said they smelled marijuana and asked everyone to leave the building.

The Wilmington Police Department was already on scene to monitor the rink, but had to call in for back-up when a fight broke out in the parking lot. The New Hanover County Sheriffs Department also responded.

Dozens of patrol cars and a police helicopter monitored the scene once the fight was broken up.

Police confirmed that one teen was arrested, but that they could not release any charges at this time.

